Norcross utility customers have new 24-hour number

In the event of a power outage, Norcross Power customers should call the city’s new 24-hour number, 678-421-2069. (File Photo)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Norcross residents who experience an electrical outage, should call the city’s new 24-hour number, 678-421-2069 to reach Norcross Power for assistance.

After 5 p.m., calls will automatically transfer to Interactive Utility Communications who are equipped to manage these calls as well as cut-offs, and any other interruptions to utility service.

At 8 a.m., the calls will transfer back to the Norcross Public Works, Utilities and Parks Department.

For power outages, power surges or other issues, the city requests customers avoid calling Norcross Police, as they have in the past.

