Norcross to improve communications with website add-on

Currently, when the city needs to notify the community about a power outage, pandemic information, or something like the recent roof collapse of a building that shut down nearby streets, separate messages must be posted to the website, emergency alerts, the city’s and police department’s Facebook pages, Nextdoor, Constant Contact and other city notification systems.

The CivicReady add-on is designed to integrate seamlessly with the city’s current website and will allow a single message to be sent to all platforms. The public can receive messages via web, email, SMS text, voice call, social media, RSS feeds, desktop alerts, mobile app, PA system, LED/LCD signs, alert beacons, fire alarms, pagers, cable TV and search engines.