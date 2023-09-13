BreakingNews
Norcross to elect three council members in November

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

The qualifying period has ended for candidates interested in running for one of three city council seats in Norcross.

The candidates qualifying include:

· Josh Bare (incumbent) who will be challenged by James K. Redding and Sonia Lopez.

· Arlene Beckles (incumbent) challenged by Marshall Cheek.

· Andrew Hixson (incumbent) challenged by Chuck Kays.

Voters interested in this municipal election must be registered to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 10. Early voting will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 28 at Norcross City Hall, 65 Lawrenceville St.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
