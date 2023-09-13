Norcross to elect three council members in November

The qualifying period has ended for candidates interested in running for one of three city council seats in Norcross.

The candidates qualifying include:

· Josh Bare (incumbent) who will be challenged by James K. Redding and Sonia Lopez.

· Arlene Beckles (incumbent) challenged by Marshall Cheek.

· Andrew Hixson (incumbent) challenged by Chuck Kays.

Voters interested in this municipal election must be registered to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 10. Early voting will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 28 at Norcross City Hall, 65 Lawrenceville St.