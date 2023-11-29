Norcross to develop strategy for unexpected tragedies

Norcross is one of the 16 Gwinnett cities that fall under the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. Even so, each city is responsible for its own individual jurisdiction mitigation action plans and ultimate recovery from unanticipated catastrophes. As a result, the city is planning to engage a consulting firm to create a comprehensive disaster recovery and business continuity strategic plan.

Norcross sits on a primary train line with three major highways running through the city. The city is highly aware of recent national and global news surrounding train derailments, cyberattacks and natural disasters, all of which cause concern regarding business continuity and the well-being of citizens.

With the city council’s recent approval to seek out a consultant, Norcross expects a thorough assessment of risks, identification of critical processes and development of resilient strategies to protect the city and mitigate potential disruptions.