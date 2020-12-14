Norcross to add five cameras at Rossie Brundage Park

The Parks Division of Public Works, Utilities & Parks recommended the additional cameras due to activity planned throughout the fall and winter. Currently, two soccer teams and one softball team have reserved the park for the fall season. The park is being utilized by these organized recreation teams every day but Saturday generating $5,275 in revenue for the city. The basketball court does not require reservations.

As previously suggested by council, an additional sign has been installed at the basketball court advising the park is under video surveillance.