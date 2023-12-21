Norcross seeks to connect employers with interns

The Norcross Development Authority held an internship program networking event in May 2023. (Courtesy City of Norcross)

Credit: City of Norcross

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 minute ago

The Norcross Development Authority is partnering with Norcross High School, Paul Duke STEM High School and Gwinnett Technical College on the Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett Technical College Employer and Student Advancement Internship Program.

High school students participate in an off-campus internship or work-based learning program where they learn from a mentor in a chosen field.

The Norcross Development Authority is seeking local companies to participate in the program. Mentors are expected to help ensure the experience is a success for both the organization and students but are not responsible for grading or other academic responsibilities.

Information: norcrossdevelopmentauthority@norcrossga.net.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
