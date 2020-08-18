Norcross seeking volunteers for boards, authorities

Volunteers are needed in Norcross for the Historic Preservation Commission, Housing Authority and Architectural Review Board, as well as the Public Arts Commission and Sustainable Norcross Commission.
The Historic Preservation Commission is responsible for the designation, protection, preservation and rehabilitation of historic properties and historic districts in Norcross. Two positions are available.
The Housing Authority creates policy and administers them as needed to provide safe and affordable homes for low-income individuals. They also have two positions available.
The Architectural Review Board has one opening and is responsible for reviewing development proposals citywide.
The Norcross Public Arts Commission has one opening and is responsible for cultivating a growing, creative arts community.
The Sustainable Norcross Commission is responsible for educating citizens and advising the city about sustainability and environmental matters including programs like the Norcross Community Market and Bike/Ped Community. They have one position still available.
Contact Monique Lang at monique.lang@norcrossga.net to submit applications by the deadline of Aug. 31. Additional information, when and how often each group meets at www.norcrossga.net under the government tab.