Norcross Red, White and Boom returns; roads closed for celebration

Motorists accustomed to driving through the city should be aware that streets close at 3 p.m. and there is no parking downtown after 1 p.m. Streets that will be closed include Jones Street, Buchan Street, Park Drive between N. Peachtree Street and College Street, Thrasher Street S. between Park Drive and Holcomb Bridge Road, S. Peachtree Street, Wingo Street, Britt Avenue, College Street and Skin Alley.

The event will be following CDC guidelines. Most vendors, spaced more than 6-feet apart, will be offering touchless payment, order, and pickup service. Sanitation stations will be available throughout the event area.