Norcross receives grant to ensure employee safety

The Georgia Municipal Association has awarded Norcross with a $10,000 Safety and Liability Management Grant.

The Georgia Municipal Association has awarded Norcross with a $10,000 Safety and Liability Management Grant. (Courtesy Pixabay)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Georgia Municipal Association has awarded Norcross with a non-matching $10,000 grant to be used toward the purchase of training, equipment and services needed to increase employee safety and reduce claims.

Since the program began, hundreds of cities have collectively received millions in funding from the GMA Safety and Liability Management Grant program to purchase items such as bulletproof vests, training videos, confined space entry equipment, reflective safety vests, fire department turnout gear and camera systems for police departments.

To be eligible for the grants, the city had to meet specific requirements associated with safety and loss control efforts including designation of a specific safety coordinator and regular safety inspections.

“We are honored to receive this grant,” said Norcross Mayor Craig Newton. “Safety is a top priority in Norcross and these funds will go a long way toward our ongoing effort to ensure the safety and security of our valued employees.”

Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, education, insurance and employee benefits, financing and consulting services to 537 member cities.

