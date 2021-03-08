Norcross reactivates Parks, Green Spaces and Trails Commission

Following the 2016 Parks Master Plan and the 2040 Norcross Comprehensive Plan that prioritizes connectivity utilizing various greenways and trails, the city will begin to implement the recommendations outlined in the plans.

Among their responsibilities, the Parks, Green Spaces and Trails Commission will formulate plans for the best use, development and maintenance of the parks, green spaces, and trails within Norcross. They will establish priorities, determine budget requirements, organize and assemble committees, obtain public input, identify funding sources and coordinate all of the above with city leaders.