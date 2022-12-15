ajc logo
Norcross properties awarded $2.3M to develop affordable housing

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently announced it will grant $27,980,800 in 9% housing tax credits to construct or preserve 28 affordable rental housing developments across the state. Two of these housing communities are in Norcross. Walton Communities and Blue Ridge Atlantic Development will each receive $1,150,000 in tax credits to develop low-cost housing.

“The City of Norcross is so excited for the opportunity to provide additional affordable housing to our local community,” said Norcross Mayor Craig Newton in a statement. “We take pride in providing the support, resources and access so everyone has a place to call home.”

Walton Communities will partner with the Norcross Housing Authority to redevelop their current property at Reeves Street into a 90-unit apartment community.

Blue Ridge Atlantic Development plans to construct 70 apartment units for seniors and veterans behind the commercial storefronts at the corner of Beaver Ruin Road and Buford Highway.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
