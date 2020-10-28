Norcross police to auction several vehicles

Information: www.norcrossga.net/civicalerts.aspx?AID=866. All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope to Norcross Police Department, Attn: Fleet Manager, 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 by noon Oct. 29. You can mail or deliver bids to the police department by dropping them off at the front desk to an auction bid box. You do not have to be present to win if you are the highest bidder. Vehicles are sold “as is”, and all sales are final.