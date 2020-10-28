Norcross police to auction several vehicles

The Norcross Police Department is in the middle of an auction to sell four vehicles. Interested buyers could be the lucky auction winner of a 2008 Ford Mustang GT, 2011 Ford Taurus SE, 2011 Chevy Silverado C1500, or a 2008 Ford Crown Vic.
Information: www.norcrossga.net/civicalerts.aspx?AID=866. All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope to Norcross Police Department, Attn: Fleet Manager, 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 by noon Oct. 29. You can mail or deliver bids to the police department by dropping them off at the front desk to an auction bid box. You do not have to be present to win if you are the highest bidder. Vehicles are sold “as is”, and all sales are final.