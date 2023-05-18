Norcross police recruiting new officers

NPD is hiring for numerous positions including uniform patrol officers, criminal investigations division, crime suppression team, traffic/motors unit and the special response team.

The city is offering a wide range of benefits and learning opportunities. Starting pay ranges between $46,822 to $60,869 with a $4,000 bonus for certified applicants and $2,000 bonus for others. The program includes a take home car program for those living within 35 miles of city limits, 12 hours shifts with rotating schedules, low-cost healthcare, 80 hours of paid vacation and 80 hours of sick leave. New officers can also anticipate 80 hours of paid additional training.