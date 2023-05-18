BreakingNews
One in custody after SWAT standoff in Clayton County
Norcross police recruiting new officers

Credit: Norcross Police Department

Credit: Norcross Police Department

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
14 minutes ago

The Norcross Police Department is looking for individuals who are passionate about protecting the community and making a difference.

NPD is hiring for numerous positions including uniform patrol officers, criminal investigations division, crime suppression team, traffic/motors unit and the special response team.

The city is offering a wide range of benefits and learning opportunities. Starting pay ranges between $46,822 to $60,869 with a $4,000 bonus for certified applicants and $2,000 bonus for others. The program includes a take home car program for those living within 35 miles of city limits, 12 hours shifts with rotating schedules, low-cost healthcare, 80 hours of paid vacation and 80 hours of sick leave. New officers can also anticipate 80 hours of paid additional training.

Apply to start your career in law enforcement: www.tinyurl.com/NorcrossPDapplication.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
