Norcross planning to light up Skin Alley

Norcross plans to install 1,800 feet of commercial grade LED festoon string lights across Skin Alley. (Courtesy City of Norcross)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Norcross Department of Public Works, Utilities & Parks recently presented a proposal to install 1,800 feet of commercial grade LED festoon string lights across Skin Alley. At their most recent city council meeting, Norcross leaders agreed.

The lights will be installed a minimum of 15 feet above the ground to allow for commercial vehicles to move unobstructed down the alley. The plan allows Norcross Power to easily disconnect or remove a section if work needs to be done on utility poles or wires. The lighting will be controlled by photocells. All power and electrical connections will be on the utility poles or support cables, no electrical connections will be made on the buildings.

The city council approved the selection of Firefly Lighting, the lowest of two bidders for the project, for a projected cost of $23,088.

