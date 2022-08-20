Norcross offers small business grant program

The city of Norcross, in partnership with Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, is investing $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding into a small business grant program.
The grant program will help small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 retain employees and pay operating expenses. Grant awards given to the businesses will be based on their 2019 annual revenue, according to a press release.
Qualified businesses can use the grants to help pay rent, payroll, insurance, utility bills and other operating expenses, the announcement said.
Applications for the program will close on Aug. 21.
