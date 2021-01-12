Norcross offers FAQ for school zone speed detection cameras

But as school students return to class, the city has put together a Frequently Asked Questions page about the city’s new school zone speed detection cameras. Questions answered range from why and where the cameras have been installed to how to pay or contest any speeding tickets received. View the FAQ: www.norcrossga.net/FAQ.aspx?TID=61.

The city notes that, according to state law, citation revenue must be utilized for law enforcement activities to make communities safer, such as police equipment and road safety measures.