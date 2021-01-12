X

Norcross offers FAQ for school zone speed detection cameras

Norcross has put together a Frequently Asked Questions page about the city’s new school zone speed detection cameras. AJC FILE
Norcross has put together a Frequently Asked Questions page about the city’s new school zone speed detection cameras. AJC FILE

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Norcross Police Department mailed 13,000 warnings to drivers speeding in school zones during a recent 30-day warning period. Clearly visible new signage has been placed in all affected school zones warning drivers that the roads are now enforced by cameras.

But as school students return to class, the city has put together a Frequently Asked Questions page about the city’s new school zone speed detection cameras. Questions answered range from why and where the cameras have been installed to how to pay or contest any speeding tickets received. View the FAQ: www.norcrossga.net/FAQ.aspx?TID=61.

The city notes that, according to state law, citation revenue must be utilized for law enforcement activities to make communities safer, such as police equipment and road safety measures.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.