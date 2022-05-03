Norcross offers $600,000 for small business COVID-19 grants

Small businesses in Norcross affected by COVID-19 can now apply for grants.
The Gwinnett County city launched its Small Business Grant Program on Monday and will provide $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding, an announcement said.
Qualifying businesses must meet certain criteria, such as having an active city of Norcross business license from 2019 to 2021 and showing a revenue decline of at least 25%. Businesses can receive up to $15,000 in grants, based on revenue.
Small businesses may apply until June 2. To learn more, visit the city’s website at norcrossga.net.
