Norcross launching new notification system in January

Residents currently signed up to receive alerts from the city website (“Notify Me” or “News Flash”), do not need to do anything to continue receiving alerts. Existing subscriptions will be transferred to the new notification platform.

Citizens currently signed up for Police Nixle alerts will need to transfer to the new platform. For those alerts, residents need to subscribe to CivicReady at norcrossga.net/signup and select the Traffic and/or Emergency categories. Constant Contact subscribers will not be affected.