Norcross hoping British car fans will support Amanda Riley Foundation

While the 2020 Atlanta British Car Fayre in Norcross has been canceled along with other events due to the pandemic, Norcross is encouraging fans of the auto show to continue their support of the Amanda Riley Foundation.
For the past 19 years, all profits generated by the event have been donated to this foundation, a charity supporting children in the Atlanta area who have been hospitalized with cancer. In addition to supporting the children, monies received by the foundation help the financially strapped families that must sacrifice time away from work to be with their children.
Norcross and the Atlanta British Car Fayre are asking the public to consider a donation (as little as $10, $15 or $20). Information and to make a donation: www.atlantabritishcarfayre.com.