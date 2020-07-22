Norcross hoping British car fans will support Amanda Riley Foundation

For the past 19 years, all profits generated by the event have been donated to this foundation, a charity supporting children in the Atlanta area who have been hospitalized with cancer. In addition to supporting the children, monies received by the foundation help the financially strapped families that must sacrifice time away from work to be with their children.

Norcross and the Atlanta British Car Fayre are asking the public to consider a donation (as little as $10, $15 or $20). Information and to make a donation: www.atlantabritishcarfayre.com.