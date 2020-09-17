Norcross completes Hunter-Walker Trail

Construction on the Hunter-Walker Trail, a 0.17-mile trail connecting Hunter Street and Rossie Brundage Park in Norcross, is now complete. Construction began in 2018 as part of the Kennemore Manor subdivision. The project’s development group granted the city an easement to to connect the trail to Rossie Brundage Park. The new trail features a paved path, pedestrian bridge and public art by artist Dr. Angelika Domschke honoring the city’s Bee City designation.
“Although newly constructed, the Hunter-Walker Trail has a long history in the city of Norcross,” said Mayor Craig Newton. “Prior to being an ‘official trail,’ this path served as a cut-through to the park for many residents. I remember taking this path as a kid and I’m so proud of the transformation we’ve been able to make with it.”
The original trail connected two African-American neighborhoods in the late 40s and 50s. The trail is named for two historic community leaders: Reverend Anderson H. Hunter and Tom Walker. A local farmer, Reverend Hunter served as pastor at Hopewell Baptist Church in the late 1800s, while Tom Walker (1888-1965) was an entrepreneur who owned properties in Norcross.