Norcross completes Hunter-Walker Trail

“Although newly constructed, the Hunter-Walker Trail has a long history in the city of Norcross,” said Mayor Craig Newton. “Prior to being an ‘official trail,’ this path served as a cut-through to the park for many residents. I remember taking this path as a kid and I’m so proud of the transformation we’ve been able to make with it.”

The original trail connected two African-American neighborhoods in the late 40s and 50s. The trail is named for two historic community leaders: Reverend Anderson H. Hunter and Tom Walker. A local farmer, Reverend Hunter served as pastor at Hopewell Baptist Church in the late 1800s, while Tom Walker (1888-1965) was an entrepreneur who owned properties in Norcross.