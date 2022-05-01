ajc logo
Norcross clinics working to increase vaccines among minorities

Doctor using a cotton swab with alcohol to clean a woman's arm before applying a vaccine in a doctor's office. (Adobe Image Purchased & Provided Courtesy Good Sam Gwinnett)

Credit: AntonioDiaz - stock.adobe.com

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett (Good Sam Gwinnett) has teamed up with Project HOPE to increase vaccine confidence among underserved populations.

In Georgia, 13 clinics are partnering with Project HOPE, including Good Sam Gwinnett’s two Norcross locations: 1175 Commercial Ct. and 5949 Buford Highway.

According to Good Sam Gwinnett, their patient population serves mostly Hispanic (77%), single (56%), women (63%) with a median household income of $22,783 supporting 4.4 individuals.

Between their two clinics, they administer around 50-60 vaccinations per month.

“It is our great honor to serve Gwinnett County residents, and especially those among the most vulnerable,” said Executive Director Gregory Lang, Ph.D. in information provided by the organization. “Not only do we care about their physical health, but their spiritual wellbeing too. In partnership with Project HOPE, we are bringing a necessary resource to those neighbors who have learned during the pandemic that we can be depended on.”

Information: https://goodsamgwinnett.org.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
