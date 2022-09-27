Norcross clinic offering long COVID services

Symptoms associated with long COVID include cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and brain fog, but can also include conditions ranging from cardiovascular issues to digestive problems, rashes, emotional stress and more.

“Many of those who have suffered from COVID-19 in the past find themselves dealing with symptoms for weeks and months after first being diagnosed,” said Associate Director Shameka Allen. “Some of them may believe that these symptoms are in their head and have no recourse for treatment. This is especially true for low-income and uninsured patients. Our hope is that we can provide relief as COVID-19 continues to impact the daily lives of so many members of our community.”