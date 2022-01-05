Hamburger icon
Norcross citizens beware: power utility scam going around

Norcross is warning residents and business owners that someone is pretending to be Norcross Power and calling customers telling them power will be cut off if payment is not received immediately. (File Photo)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
48 minutes ago

Norcross released a warning to residents and business owners that someone is pretending to be Norcross Power and calling customers telling them power will be cut off if payment not received.

The call is coming from a number with the same first 6 digits as many Norcross numbers, but the last 4 are not owned by the city: 770-448-5083. Other numbers are possible, but this number has been initially reported.

The city reminds utility customers to not provide payment details to anyone calling from 770-448-5083 or other suspicious numbers.

Customers concerned about any calls asking for immediate payment can call Norcross Power’s 24-hour hotline at 678-421-2069 or during business hours at 770-448-2122.

