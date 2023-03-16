Norcross awards $65,000 in ARPA to local small businesses

Fleecher Designs: Laura Balfour – Graphic design studio that is committed to “working for those who are working for good.” $10,000.

The Local Peach: Chef Nona D. Johnson and Briana Murray – Market that provides prepared meals and catering in “a community effort yielding lasting community success.”$10,000.

Silky Corp DBA Ladlee: Hayal Bhatt – A company with one of the largest showrooms featuring high-end Indian fashion in the country, and provides onsite alterations. $15,000.

HNS Logistics: Hyung “Harry” Seon Park – Logistics & Supply Chain company primarily serves Korean businesses with import and export services. $10,000

Businesses can use the ARPA grant funds to pay rent, utilities, payroll, insurance and other operating expenses.

“It’s our hope that these funds will help foster a return to ‘business as usual’ or — even better — new growth in their client base and bottom lines,” Newton said.