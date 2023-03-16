Norcross awards $65,000 in ARPA to local small businesses

The city of Norcross announced this week that it has awarded $65,000 in American Rescue Plan Act grant funds to six local small businesses.
“While it wasn’t done by design, our pool of 2023 grant recipients is an excellent embodiment of what a culturally rich and inclusive community Norcross has become,” Norcross mayor Craig Newton said. “Four countries and a cross-section of genders and sexual orientations were represented among this year’s grant recipients. While these diversities may set them apart, they all share a commitment to our community and economic development in Norcross.”
The awards given were based on 2019 annual revenues. Recipients for the grant funds include:
CNU Medical Institute: Emelia Orubele – Technical school that trains and certifies students to work in the medical field, $10,000.
Kiian Silver: Viren Solanki – Jeweler that primarily sources its jewelry from India, $10,000.
Fleecher Designs: Laura Balfour – Graphic design studio that is committed to “working for those who are working for good.” $10,000.
The Local Peach: Chef Nona D. Johnson and Briana Murray – Market that provides prepared meals and catering in “a community effort yielding lasting community success.”$10,000.
Silky Corp DBA Ladlee: Hayal Bhatt – A company with one of the largest showrooms featuring high-end Indian fashion in the country, and provides onsite alterations. $15,000.
HNS Logistics: Hyung “Harry” Seon Park – Logistics & Supply Chain company primarily serves Korean businesses with import and export services. $10,000
Businesses can use the ARPA grant funds to pay rent, utilities, payroll, insurance and other operating expenses.
“It’s our hope that these funds will help foster a return to ‘business as usual’ or — even better — new growth in their client base and bottom lines,” Newton said.
