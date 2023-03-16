Exclusive
Hawks launch $50M venture capital fund for women, minority startups
X

Norcross awards $65,000 in ARPA to local small businesses

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The city of Norcross announced this week that it has awarded $65,000 in American Rescue Plan Act grant funds to six local small businesses.

“While it wasn’t done by design, our pool of 2023 grant recipients is an excellent embodiment of what a culturally rich and inclusive community Norcross has become,” Norcross mayor Craig Newton said. “Four countries and a cross-section of genders and sexual orientations were represented among this year’s grant recipients. While these diversities may set them apart, they all share a commitment to our community and economic development in Norcross.”

The awards given were based on 2019 annual revenues. Recipients for the grant funds include:

CNU Medical Institute: Emelia Orubele – Technical school that trains and certifies students to work in the medical field, $10,000.

Kiian Silver: Viren Solanki – Jeweler that primarily sources its jewelry from India, $10,000.

Fleecher Designs: Laura Balfour – Graphic design studio that is committed to “working for those who are working for good.” $10,000.

The Local Peach: Chef Nona D. Johnson and Briana Murray – Market that provides prepared meals and catering in “a community effort yielding lasting community success.”$10,000.

Silky Corp DBA Ladlee: Hayal Bhatt – A company with one of the largest showrooms featuring high-end Indian fashion in the country, and provides onsite alterations. $15,000.

HNS Logistics: Hyung “Harry” Seon Park – Logistics & Supply Chain company primarily serves Korean businesses with import and export services. $10,000

Businesses can use the ARPA grant funds to pay rent, utilities, payroll, insurance and other operating expenses.

“It’s our hope that these funds will help foster a return to ‘business as usual’ or — even better — new growth in their client base and bottom lines,” Newton said.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATED: Jalen Carter pleads no contest to traffic charges from fatal crash3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Trump grand jury; jurors hear 3rd leaked Trump call
35m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton jurors heard 3rd Trump tape, other highlights from AJC’s interviews
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Next up for Nolan Smith - Georgia’s head coaching job?
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Next up for Nolan Smith - Georgia’s head coaching job?
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

One acronym, one incredible turnaround for Kennesaw State basketball
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Braselton accepting Government Citizens Academy applications
20h ago
Lilburn updating 2019 Comprehensive Plan
Suwanee selects artist, sculpture for Veterans Memorial
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
Mableton proposal would split new Cobb County city in half
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top