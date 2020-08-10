Norcross artist brightening Hunter-Walker Trail

How do you brighten concrete sewer manholes? Dr. Angelika Domschke is using her painting talents to make the otherwise unsightly manholes more enjoyable along the Hunter-Walker Trail in Norcross. She is painting flowers on one of the manholes and a honeycomb with bees on the other in honor of the city’s Bee City designation.
The project commissioned by the Norcross Public Arts Commission, can be found along the relatively new Hunter-Walker nature trail which connects the Hunter Street community to Rossie Brundage Park.
The city is reminding visitors along the trail to be respectful of Dr. Domschke’s artistry and give her space to complete her work at safe social distance.