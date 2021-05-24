ajc logo
Norcross accepting applications for the Norcross Public Arts Commission

Led by Jennifer Freeman, mosaic artist and advisor for the project, and local artist and Norcross Elementary teacher Bobbie Adamczyk, the Mitchell Mosaic consists of over 125 mosaic disks installed on 5 panels stretching 130 feet long. (Courtesy City of Norcross)
Gwinnett County | 52 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Individuals interested in cultivating a growing, creative arts community in Norcross should consider applying to fill vacancies on the Norcross Public Arts Commission.

The NPAC is charged with advising the city’s mayor and city council on policies and issues pertaining to the arts and culture in Norcross, as well as supporting art and cultural organizations within the city. The commission meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

You can learn more, including missions and lists of other citizens serving on each board and commission at www.norcrossga.net under the city government tab.

Applications: www.tinyurl.com/NorcrossApplications. Deadline to apply is Thursday, June 3. Applicants who have applied within the previous two years do not have to reapply. Those seeking reappointment should use this form: www.tinyurl.com/NorcrossReappointment.

Contact Monique Lang at monique.lang@norcrossga.net to submit applications.

