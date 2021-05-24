Norcross accepting applications for the Norcross Public Arts Commission

Individuals interested in cultivating a growing, creative arts community in Norcross should consider applying to fill vacancies on the Norcross Public Arts Commission.
The NPAC is charged with advising the city’s mayor and city council on policies and issues pertaining to the arts and culture in Norcross, as well as supporting art and cultural organizations within the city. The commission meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
You can learn more, including missions and lists of other citizens serving on each board and commission at www.norcrossga.net under the city government tab.
Applications: www.tinyurl.com/NorcrossApplications. Deadline to apply is Thursday, June 3. Applicants who have applied within the previous two years do not have to reapply. Those seeking reappointment should use this form: www.tinyurl.com/NorcrossReappointment.
Contact Monique Lang at monique.lang@norcrossga.net to submit applications.