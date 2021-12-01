ajc logo
X

New year, new fines: Lawrenceville to begin enforcing alarm ordinance

Lawrenceville residents and business owners will soon start receiving fines for setting off too many false burglar alarms. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)
Caption
Lawrenceville residents and business owners will soon start receiving fines for setting off too many false burglar alarms. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Lawrenceville residents and business owners will want to clamp down on their burglar alarms heading into the new year unless they want to find fines in their mailboxes.

The city’s false alarm ordinance, approved by City Council in September, took effect on Wednesday. Individuals will now receive false alarm notices, while fines will start going out in January.

Residents will pay $25 for their third false alarm and $100 for any subsequent false alarms. Businesses will be fined $50 for their second false alarm, $200 for their third false alarm and $400 for any subsequent false alarms.

The crackdown comes after several conversations between city officials and law enforcement regarding high false alarm rates. Lawrenceville Police Department received an average of 2,700 yearly alarm calls from 2015 to 2019, according to Chief Tim Wallis. Only about six of those calls each year warranted a police response.

The ordinance requires alarm users to complete a permit application and return it to the city within 10 business days of installing or transferring a system. Permits are free, but a late fee will be assessed for non-residential alarms after 30 days.

Alarm users will automatically become registered in the event of a police response. Non-residential false alarms without a valid permit on file will result in an additional $100 fee on top of the alarm fee.

Anyone who receives notice of a false alarm in Lawrenceville will be able to appeal it, and every individual’s false-alarm count resets every 12 months from the registration date of their system.

Residents can register their alarm at crywolfservices.com/lawrencevillega/.

About the Author

ajc.com

Tyler Wilkins
Follow Tyler Wilkins on twitter

Tyler Wilkins is a local news reporter covering the cities of Gwinnett County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's particularly interested in explaining how local government institutions impact the residents they serve. He is a Georgia native and graduate of the University of Georgia.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Intersection improvements in Peachtree Corners await utility work and more
21h ago
Suwanee approves plan for distribution facility on Old Peachtree Road
22h ago
Walkable residential project pitched near Central Gwinnett High School
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top