New traffic signal and HAWK crosswalk operational in Lilburn

Drivers in Lilburn will notice the recently activated new traffic signal at Killian Hill Road and Lilburn Industrial Way in Lilburn. Just a short distance away, a new High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) system is now operational on Killian Hill Road near Shelley Lane.
The HAWK system is a traffic control device designed to provide pedestrians a safer crossing. Pedestrians activate the signal to cross the busy roadway, allowing vehicular traffic to stop only when needed. This HAWK signal is expected to provide safer access to the paved Spur Trail that connects to Lilburn City Park.