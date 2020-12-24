New subdivision in Braselton seeks zoning variances

Valiant Services In conjunction with Matt Ruppel and Braselton Township Development LLC are seeking a variance from the Town Wellhead Protection Ordinance and a stream buffer and impervious surface variance. The purpose of the Town Wellhead Protection Ordinance is to ensure the provision of a safe and sanitary drinking water supply for the town and to prevent temporary and permanent contamination of the environment surrounding the wellheads for all wells which are the supply sources for the town water system.

The zoning variances are requested to construct a residential subdivision. The property includes one of the town’s wells near the front of the property. If approved, the developer assures that the property design will still meet standards established by the State of Georgia for wellhead protection, improve access to the town wellhead, while also making the area more attractive. A new lot and hard-surface access will also be provided for the wellhead.