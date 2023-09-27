New middle school in Dacula to get road, safety improvements

BreakingNews
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
A new middle school on Indian Shoals Road in Dacula, part of the Archer Cluster Middle School, is approved to receive road and safety improvements.

Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Bold Springs and Indian Shoals Roads along with a new traffic signal at the school driveway on Indian Shoals Road.

In addition, a sidewalk will be installed, along with curb and gutter and drainage improvements. The $7,598,144 contract with Ohmshiv Construction is 82% funded by the 2017 SPLOST program.

