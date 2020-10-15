New Lidl grocery store approved for Sugar Hill

The Sugar Hill City Council recently approved design changes and variances for the construction of a Lidl grocery store at the northwest corner of Nelson Brogdon Boulevard and Sycamore Road. This store is part of a larger mixed-use development with active adult residential, office and retail that was approved earlier this year.
The variance was approved with six conditions related to the exterior and landscaping. The loading dock and service area will be screened from public street and sidewalk view with a privacy fence or landscaping. In addition, the Sycamore Road frontage, including the corner plaza at Highway 20, will incorporate a substantial gateway art feature(s). The final design will incorporate a water feature and be approved by the City Manager.