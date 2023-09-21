Exclusive
New interchange coming to I-85 at McGinnis Ferry Road in Suwanee

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago
Among ten recently approved transportation projects, the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved a new interchange at I-85/Ga. 403 at McGinnis Ferry Road and Autumnbrooke Way.

Georgia DOT awarded the $24,840,840 contract to CMES which will include construction of a new bridge over I-85.

A smaller project costing $6M will also improve a half mile of Duluth Highway (formerly Ga. 120 and West Pike Street) beginning just east of the Ga. 316 interchange and ending just east of the intersection with Hurricane Shoals Road. Improvements will include a median on Duluth Highway, sidewalks and curb and gutter. The contract was awarded to Summit Construction and Development.

