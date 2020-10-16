New interactive map shows construction and zoning in Sugar Hill

Sugar Hill has developed a new web-based Interactive Development Map showing projects under construction as well as zoning cases. The map offers search tools for projects within Sugar Hill city limits as well as nearby unincorporated Gwinnett.
Development projects can be searched by category including health care, residential, hospitality, multifamily, industrial, office and retail.
View the Interactive Development Map as well as the city’s Zoning Map, and Future Land Use Character Area map at www.tinyurl.com/SugarHillDevelopMap. Maps are updated monthly.
Questions about using the map: Sugar Hill Planning Department at 770-945-6734, ext. 1208 or GIS@cityofsugarhill.com.