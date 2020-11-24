X

Multi-use with senior living, day care, medical returns to Braselton for approval

A proposed mixed-use development on Jesse Cronic Road in Braselton would consist of a 360-unit multi-family housing development, senior living, day care, and medical office facilities, a self-storage building, and 28,000-square-foot of business space. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)
Gwinnett County | 7 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Following more than one postponement, Braselton 38, LLC, will present their request to rezone 39 acres on Jesse Cronic Road at a public hearing before the Braselton Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the courtroom of the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53. Revised site plan and architectural renderings available at www.braselton.net/government/town_officials/planning_commission.php.

The proposed mixed-use development would consist of a 360-unit multi-family housing development, a 150-unit senior living facility, a 15,000 square foot day care facility, a 25,000-square-foot medical office facility, an 85,000-square-foot self-storage building, and 28,000-square-foot of business space. The project is designed to provide a walkable, pedestrian oriented residential development near downtown Braselton.

Braselton’s Mayor and Town Council will also hold a public hearing on the proposed project at 4 p.m. Dec.10 at the same location.

Information: Kevin Keller at kdkeller@braselton.net.

