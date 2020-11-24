Multi-use with senior living, day care, medical returns to Braselton for approval

Following more than one postponement, Braselton 38, LLC, will present their request to rezone 39 acres on Jesse Cronic Road at a public hearing before the Braselton Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the courtroom of the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53. Revised site plan and architectural renderings available at www.braselton.net/government/town_officials/planning_commission.php.
The proposed mixed-use development would consist of a 360-unit multi-family housing development, a 150-unit senior living facility, a 15,000 square foot day care facility, a 25,000-square-foot medical office facility, an 85,000-square-foot self-storage building, and 28,000-square-foot of business space. The project is designed to provide a walkable, pedestrian oriented residential development near downtown Braselton.
Braselton’s Mayor and Town Council will also hold a public hearing on the proposed project at 4 p.m. Dec.10 at the same location.
Information: Kevin Keller at kdkeller@braselton.net.