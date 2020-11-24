Multi-use with senior living, day care, medical returns to Braselton for approval

The proposed mixed-use development would consist of a 360-unit multi-family housing development, a 150-unit senior living facility, a 15,000 square foot day care facility, a 25,000-square-foot medical office facility, an 85,000-square-foot self-storage building, and 28,000-square-foot of business space. The project is designed to provide a walkable, pedestrian oriented residential development near downtown Braselton.

Braselton’s Mayor and Town Council will also hold a public hearing on the proposed project at 4 p.m. Dec.10 at the same location.