Main Street closure in Duluth extended

Duluth's Main Street remains closed due to stormwater and utility improvements.. (Courtesy City of Duluth)

Duluth's Main Street remains closed due to stormwater and utility improvements.. (Courtesy City of Duluth)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
21 minutes ago

What began as a three-week project is now stretching through July for visitors in downtown Duluth. The city closed Main Street in mid-June for a stormwater infrastructure project.

In a recent newsletter to residents, the city shared, “While updating the stormwater infrastructure, crews found other unmarked utilities that will now require additional care, specialized equipment and further planning and design in the field. You never know what “fun” surprises you may encounter when digging through 150 years of developments, right?”

The street is closed beginning at the intersection of West Lawrenceville Street and Main Street down to the Main Street entrance to City Hall. The construction zone temporarily includes the drive aisle that leads from Main Street to the rear parking lot behind the Pure/Red Clay/Mathias building and across Main Street to the paver lot construction zone.

The entire red zone is off limits to pedestrians for safety reasons.

Full pedestrian access to Duluth’s Town Green and all downtown businesses will continue throughout the project.

