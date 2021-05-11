Loganville town hall offers opportunity for downtown development input

About 950 city residents and business owners recently responded to a survey seeking input on ideas for redevelopment of Main Street. Another 365 additional comments were provided by respondents.

Like the survey, the meeting will help create guidelines city leaders will use on potential redevelopment ideas for city-owned properties. According to city documents, “Proposals will likely work within the restraints of the already existing zoning regulations for the Main Street Overlay, which were approved in 2018. The zoning currently restricts residential options to only lofts or flats with a minimum square footage of 900 feet above retail space. Freestanding apartment buildings are not allowed under the Main Street Overlay zoning.”