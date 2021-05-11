Loganville town hall offers opportunity for downtown development input

Loganville will host a Town Hall meeting for the community to provide input on the redevelopment of downtown at 6:30 p.m. Thur., May 20 in the Rock Gym, 135 Main St. Limited seating is available.
About 950 city residents and business owners recently responded to a survey seeking input on ideas for redevelopment of Main Street. Another 365 additional comments were provided by respondents.
Like the survey, the meeting will help create guidelines city leaders will use on potential redevelopment ideas for city-owned properties. According to city documents, “Proposals will likely work within the restraints of the already existing zoning regulations for the Main Street Overlay, which were approved in 2018. The zoning currently restricts residential options to only lofts or flats with a minimum square footage of 900 feet above retail space. Freestanding apartment buildings are not allowed under the Main Street Overlay zoning.”
The May 20 meeting will also be available on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ
Anyone unable to attend is encouraged to email their ideas to info@loganville-ga.gov.