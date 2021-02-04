Loganville seeking new fire inspector/investigator

Applicants need a high school diploma or GED, be 18 years of age or older, and have a valid Georgia driver’s license. Previous training should include Firefighter I, Life Safety Code, NPQ Fire Inspector I and Fire Investigations I. Candidates must also have a clean motor vehicle record and pass a criminal background check (no felony convictions).

Applications are available at City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road, or www.loganville-ga.gov/careers.