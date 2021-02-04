Loganville seeking new fire inspector/investigator

The Loganville Fire Department is currently seeking a full-time fire inspector/investigator. The person winning the job will inspect commercial properties to ensure that they are in compliance with all national, state and local fire codes, and investigate causes and origins of fires occurring in Loganville. Work is performed under the direct supervision of the Fire Marshal.
Applicants need a high school diploma or GED, be 18 years of age or older, and have a valid Georgia driver’s license. Previous training should include Firefighter I, Life Safety Code, NPQ Fire Inspector I and Fire Investigations I. Candidates must also have a clean motor vehicle record and pass a criminal background check (no felony convictions).
Applications are available at City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road, or www.loganville-ga.gov/careers.