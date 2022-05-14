BreakingNews
Loganville Development Authority accepting applications

caption arrowCaption
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

Loganville is accepting applications through May 20 for an upcoming vacancy on the Loganville Development Authority.

According to their website, the 7-member authority “works to stimulate diverse, high-quality economic development,” and provide taxable and tax-exempt bond financing pursuant to Georgia Development Authorities law.

Members meet at 6:30 p.m. every other month on the first Thursday of the month in City Council chambers at City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road. At their most recent meeting, the agenda included planning for the 2022 Business Summit to be held in September.

The application can be found online at www.loganville-ga.gov.

Additional information: info@loganville-ga.gov.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
