Loganville Development Authority accepting applications

According to their website, the 7-member authority “works to stimulate diverse, high-quality economic development,” and provide taxable and tax-exempt bond financing pursuant to Georgia Development Authorities law.

Members meet at 6:30 p.m. every other month on the first Thursday of the month in City Council chambers at City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road. At their most recent meeting, the agenda included planning for the 2022 Business Summit to be held in September.