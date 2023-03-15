X

Lilburn updating 2019 Comprehensive Plan

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

The city of Lilburn is looking to update its 2019 Comprehensive Plan.

Every five years, cities are required to review community development goals throughout a 10-month process which is designed to encourage public input, on topics such as housing, land use, transportation and regional coordination of growth.

The plan will be updated with the help of the Atlanta Regional Commission and a local steering committee. Residents can share their points of view in meetings to be scheduled this summer.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

