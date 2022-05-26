ajc logo
Lilburn to expand, improve splash pad

Plans to improve Lilburn's City Park Splash Pad include an expansion of the existing pad and a new retaining wall. The contractor will add new grass and install six black steel benches and four sunshades. (Courtesy City of Lilburn)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
14 minutes ago

The Lilburn City Council recently approved a $53,000 contract with Amo Construction for the next phase of the City Park Splash Pad improvements.

Plans include an expansion of the existing splash pad and a new retaining wall. The contractor will add new grass and install six black city-provided steel benches and four sunshades.

Work will likely start the second week of June and take place during regular splash pad maintenance days. No closures are planned with everything expected to be completed in about three weeks.

The City Park Splash Pad opened May 7 and operates 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday each week. The pad is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for maintenance. The season ends Saturday, Oct. 8.

