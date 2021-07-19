Lilburn to elect two council members Nov. 2, sets qualifying fees

Lilburn will elect two council members this fall. Council Post 3, currently held by Eddie Price and Council Post 4, currently held by Emil Powella will be up for grabs.
Candidates interested in running for either council seat may qualify 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 at City Hall, 340 Main St. The qualifying fee for a council post is $105.
Lilburn will conduct advanced in-person voting 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 through Oct. 29. On election day, Nov. 2, voting in this municipal election will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall.