ajc logo
X

Lilburn to elect two council members Nov. 2, sets qualifying fees

Lilburn will elect two council members this fall. Courtesy City of Lilburn
Caption
Lilburn will elect two council members this fall. Courtesy City of Lilburn

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

Lilburn will elect two council members this fall. Council Post 3, currently held by Eddie Price and Council Post 4, currently held by Emil Powella will be up for grabs.

Candidates interested in running for either council seat may qualify 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 at City Hall, 340 Main St. The qualifying fee for a council post is $105.

Lilburn will conduct advanced in-person voting 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 through Oct. 29. On election day, Nov. 2, voting in this municipal election will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall.

In Other News
1
Gateway85 declares ‘war on barbed wire fencing’
2
Residents, Hall County fight warehouse plans on McEver Road
3
Lilburn takes steps to prohibit loud mufflers
4
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
5
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top