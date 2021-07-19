Lilburn to elect two council members Nov. 2, sets qualifying fees

Candidates interested in running for either council seat may qualify 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 at City Hall, 340 Main St. The qualifying fee for a council post is $105.

Lilburn will conduct advanced in-person voting 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 through Oct. 29. On election day, Nov. 2, voting in this municipal election will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall.