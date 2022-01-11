Hamburger icon
Lilburn revises zoning ordinance to address signage standards downtown

Lilburn recently updated signage standards within the Main Street Hospitality Zone and larger Town Center Overlay District. (Google Maps)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago

The Lilburn City Council recently approved text amendments to the zoning ordinance to address signage standards within the Main Street Hospitality Zone and larger Town Center Overlay District.

The Lilburn City Council voted to table a decision on this issue in December to allow the city attorney to review and make additional edits.

The amendments add sign standards specific to anticipated redevelopment typical of downtown or main street corridors. These new standards take into consideration pedestrian scale architecture that may have smaller building setbacks and front yards, more narrow and vertical building construction, multiple floors and tenant spaces, and multiple uses.

Investigations
