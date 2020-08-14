Lilburn revises personnel policies relating to anti-discrimination laws

The Lilburn City Council recently voted unanimously to approve revisions to the city’s personnel policies and procedures. These revisions reflect the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that LGBTQ workers are protected by federal employment anti-discrimination law.
Specifically, the policies cover non-discriminatory practices including those related to hiring, unlawful harassment, appeals for alleged unlawful discrimination, and disciplinary actions.
The revised policy states there will be no discrimination “on the basis of race, color, genetic information, religion, sex (except where age, sex or physical condition is a bona fide occupational qualification), national origin, disability, age, political affiliation, sexual orientation or gender identity.”