Lilburn revises city ordinance to allow for breweries

Lilburn recently approved amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance to allow for breweries within the commercial business and mixed-use zoning districts and within the town center overlay district. (File Photo)

Gwinnett County | 41 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Following a recent public hearing, the Lilburn City Council approved amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance to allow for breweries within the commercial business and mixed-use zoning districts and within the town center overlay district.

A craft brewery is defined as any maker, producer, or bottler of an alcoholic beverage, specifically malt beverages.

A licensed brewer is permitted to allow consumption on the brewery premises and within a designated outdoor seating area. The brewer may also provide outdoor entertainment but is subject to the city’s Noise Control Ordinance. On-premise service must end no later than 11:00 PM.

