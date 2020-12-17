X

Lilburn receives $1.7 million in CARES funding

Lilburn has received an additional $321,309 in CARES Act funding made available through a reallocation from Gwinnett bringing the city’s total to $1,683,159. (Courtesy City of Lilburn)
Lilburn has received an additional $321,309 in CARES Act funding made available through a reallocation from Gwinnett bringing the city’s total to $1,683,159. (Courtesy City of Lilburn)

Gwinnett County | 35 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

At the city’s Dec. city council meeting, the Lilburn City Council noted the receipt of an additional $321,309 in CARES Act funding made available through a reallocation from Gwinnett bringing the city’s total to $1,683,159.

The previous agreement indicated the city was eligible, based on population, for a $1,361,850 reimbursement. This new total represents Lilburn’s portion of the county’s $2,453,800 being shared by 8 cities.

According to city documents, this funding has been used to ensure citizens’ and staff’s safety via PPE purchases, thermal temperature station, and technology efforts to provide online access to public meetings.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.