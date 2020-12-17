Lilburn receives $1.7 million in CARES funding

At the city’s Dec. city council meeting, the Lilburn City Council noted the receipt of an additional $321,309 in CARES Act funding made available through a reallocation from Gwinnett bringing the city’s total to $1,683,159.
The previous agreement indicated the city was eligible, based on population, for a $1,361,850 reimbursement. This new total represents Lilburn’s portion of the county’s $2,453,800 being shared by 8 cities.
According to city documents, this funding has been used to ensure citizens’ and staff’s safety via PPE purchases, thermal temperature station, and technology efforts to provide online access to public meetings.