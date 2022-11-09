Lilburn police announce registry to help connect with disabled locals

In October, the department announced the Vulnerable Citizens Registry program, a new initiative meant to connect citizens with disabilities or disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or autism with the police department — providing officers with emergency contact information and physical descriptions.

“We’ve had several instances where we’ve ran across people like this and it’s like, wow, you know, I mean, how do we get this person back to their house or back to their caregiver,” Lilburn Police Lt. Chris Dusik said.