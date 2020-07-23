Lilburn planning intersections improvements on Killian Hill Road

The Lilburn City Council recently approved the selection of Construction Engineering and Management Company for the construction of two intersection improvement projects on Killian Hill Road.
The first project will add a signal and overlay at Killian Hill Road and Lilburn Industrial Way with associated concrete and striping work. The other will install a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon/HAWK Signal at Shelley Lane with associated striping work.
Since the projects are located approximately 1000 feet apart, the city wanted a single contractor for the work. Construction Engineering and Management Company was the lowest of 7 bidders for the job at a total base bid of $391,440. Funding for the improvements will come from the 2017 SPLOST program.