Lilburn planning intersections improvements on Killian Hill Road

The first project will add a signal and overlay at Killian Hill Road and Lilburn Industrial Way with associated concrete and striping work. The other will install a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon/HAWK Signal at Shelley Lane with associated striping work.

Since the projects are located approximately 1000 feet apart, the city wanted a single contractor for the work. Construction Engineering and Management Company was the lowest of 7 bidders for the job at a total base bid of $391,440. Funding for the improvements will come from the 2017 SPLOST program.