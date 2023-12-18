Lilburn, Peachtree Corners receive over $500,000 in transportation funding

The cities of Peachtree Corners and Lilburn will receive over $500,000 combined in the federal transportation grant, Safe Streets and Roads for All, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath recently announced.

Peachtree Corners will get $309,600 to develop a comprehensive safety action plan, and to place cameras at intersections with high volumes of traffic and pedestrians. Lilburn will receive $260,000 to also develop a safety plan and to conduct a roundabout feasibility study and develop traffic calming measures like planters and speed humps, according to a press release.

“The creation and adoption of these Safety Action plans will improve safety on the roads, provide greater access to multimodal options for all, and allow Lilburn and Peachtree Corners to continue to be attractive places for residents and businesses to grow and thrive,” McBath said in the release.