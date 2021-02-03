Lilburn mayor seeks questions for virtual town hall

Lilburn Mayor Tim Dunn is seeking questions from residents for a town hall video to be available Feb. 15 on the city’s website at www.cityoflilburn.com.
Lilburn residents can submit any questions related to current and upcoming projects, public safety, traffic or other concerns related to the city to mayortownhall@cityoflilburn.com. Questions are due by Sunday, Feb. 7.
Mayor Dunn will plans to create a video that responds to as many of the citizen’s questions as possible.
Residents can learn more about upcoming, ongoing, and recently completed construction projects happening in Lilburn at www.cityoflilburn.com/344/Construction-Projects.