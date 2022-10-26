Lilburn mayor has plan for 2023 SPLOST, if approved

If approved, Lilburn plans to use 9% to fund public safety facilities and equipment. Recreational facilities and equipment would receive 21% of the funding to expand City Park into 20 city-owned acres between Killian Hill Road and the current park, a second playground and support equipment.

The majority of funding, 70%, would be allocated to transportation to connect Railroad Avenue and Highway 29, sidewalks and streetscaping, realignment and signalization of Hood Road and the new Bryson Park entrance and a roundabout connecting Lilburn School Road, along with street resurfacing projects and vehicle/equipment replacement.