Lilburn mayor has plan for 2023 SPLOST, if approved

Lilburn’s Mayor Tim Dunn recently released details of how the city would most likely spend the 2023 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax if approved by voters Nov. 8. Gwinnett residents will decide whether to continue the one-cent SPLOST that could collect $1.35 billion over the next six years. Lilburn’s portion is projected to be $20.8 million.
If approved, Lilburn plans to use 9% to fund public safety facilities and equipment. Recreational facilities and equipment would receive 21% of the funding to expand City Park into 20 city-owned acres between Killian Hill Road and the current park, a second playground and support equipment.
The majority of funding, 70%, would be allocated to transportation to connect Railroad Avenue and Highway 29, sidewalks and streetscaping, realignment and signalization of Hood Road and the new Bryson Park entrance and a roundabout connecting Lilburn School Road, along with street resurfacing projects and vehicle/equipment replacement.
